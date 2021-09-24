Street signs unveiled as Charlotte road once named after Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new street name was formally unveiled in Charlotte Friday morning.

After recommendations from the Legacy Commission and a city council vote in February, city leaders unveiled the first of many new street names that will replace those previously named for white supremacists and confederate leaders.

Druid Hills Way now replaces Jefferson Davis St., named originally for the Confederate.

“A great occasion, them changing the name,” remarked Barbara Funderburk, who grew up on the street.

Though an easy fix on the surface, Charlotte council member Malcolm Graham said this means more than just a name change in the community.

“I lost my sisters to hatred, racism, and discrimination,” he said.

“So having the council and the commission really do the deep research necessary and suggest that yes, these types of names have no place in our community, is meaningful to me.”

Druid Hills Way is the first of nine street name changes in Charlotte.

The process to rename other streets is already underway, including Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue, and Zebulon Avenue. Voting will take place next month, and you should expect public unveilings of the new names in November or December.

