NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars,...
Person seriously injured after 7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer, involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville
Generic police lights
‘Serious vehicle crash’ closes portion of George Liles Pkwy. in Concord

Latest News

Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
City leaders unveiled the first of many new street names that will replace those previously...
Street signs unveiled as Charlotte road once named after Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Those eligible can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies and other...
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina