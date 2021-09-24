NC DHHS Flu
Catawba College to hold first choral concert on October 3

This concert marks a return to public performances by Catawba’s Music Department after a twenty-month hiatus.
The concert will be held in the acoustic splendor of Catawba’s Omwake-Dearborn chapel, located...
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Shuford School of the Performing Arts will present the Catawba Singers on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. The concert will be held in the acoustic splendor of Catawba’s Omwake-Dearborn chapel, located in the middle of Catawba’s campus.

The concert, “Give us Hope” features choral selections with lyrics that speak to the emotional and spiritual needs of humanity. Audience members can expect to hear a varied program with selections from standard vocal literature, praise and worship, pop, and Broadway.

The forty-voice ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Phillip E. Burgess, Associate Chair of the Music Department and Director of Choral/Vocal Studies. The choir’s accompanist is Ms. Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist in Music and Theatre.

This concert marks a return to public performances by Catawba’s Music Department after a twenty-month hiatus.

In accordance with CDC and Catawba College policy, all audience members will be required to wear a mask during the performance and remain socially distanced in seating.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

