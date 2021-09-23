Woman charged with murder in Gold Mine Road shooting in Burke Co.

This article has 105 words with a read time of approximately 31 seconds.

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Morganton.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Gold Mine Road for a death investigation on Sept. 17 at 11 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, Cara Fantasia Lane, had suffered a gunshot wound.

After conducting an investigation, a warrant was issued for 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron, according to the BCSO.

Waldron was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, authorities said. She is currently in jail under no bond and has an initial court appearance on Friday, Sept. 24.

The investigation is continuing.

