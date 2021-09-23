NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with murder in Gold Mine Road shooting in Burke Co.

Deputies were called to a home on Gold Mine Road for a death investigation on Sept. 17 at 11 p.m.
Hannah Renee Waldron
Hannah Renee Waldron(Source: Burke County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Morganton.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Gold Mine Road for a death investigation on Sept. 17 at 11 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, Cara Fantasia Lane, had suffered a gunshot wound.

After conducting an investigation, a warrant was issued for 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron, according to the BCSO.

Waldron was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, authorities said. She is currently in jail under no bond and has an initial court appearance on Friday, Sept. 24.

The investigation is continuing.

