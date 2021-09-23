NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

Latest News

Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints
The non-profit ranch offers a variety of day camp experiences for children and teens with...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant Students Work with Campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch
Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
COVID19 protocols in the Cabarrus Schools will be the topic for the meeting.
Cabarrus County Board of Education schedules called meeting for Monday
Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing