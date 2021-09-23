NC DHHS Flu
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’ Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 23, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of a baby girl who was hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte earlier this week is opening about how her daughter is recovering, and what she says led up to the child getting caught in the crossfire.

Little DeAara was one of three people in a car Monday afternoon on East Independence Boulevard when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said other people in another car started shooting at them.

Police said the two passengers in the car with the baby – 19-year-old De’Aaron Truesdale and a 15-year-old – shot back at the other car.

According to investigators, some of Truesdale’s bullets hit DeAara and the 15-year-old. The child’s mother said she believes it wasn’t Truesdale, who she said is the infant’s father, who shot the little girl.

“Why would he sit here and cause this? If anything, he’s trying to better his life,” the mother said. “I don’t like this is all over social media that he shot his daughter. How? DeAara got shot in her head, on the right side. She was sitting on the passenger side while he was driving. She got shot on the right side of her head so that don’t even make sense.”

Truesdale and the 15-year-old have been charged. The 19-year-old is in jail with no bond.

Police have not said anything about what led up to the shooting or who was in the other car.

