Tropical update - We have a new storm - Tropical Depression Eighteen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our newest storm is Tropical Depression Eighteen. It has 35mph winds. It will likely get the name Sam very soon. This storm is expected to strengthen quite a bit over the next few days. It will likely be a major hurricane by early next week. This storm is currently headed to the west. For now, most models are keeping it away from the US. We will keep a close eye on it over the next two weeks.

There may be two named storms in the Atlantic, but neither is a threat to the US. Both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical depressions. Plus, they’re headed away from us.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

