Tropical update - We have a new storm - Tropical Depression Eighteen

This storm is currently headed to the west. For now, most models are keeping it away from the US. We will keep a close eye on it over the next two weeks.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our newest storm is Tropical Depression Eighteen. It has 35mph winds. It will likely get the name Sam very soon. This storm is expected to strengthen quite a bit over the next few days. It will likely be a major hurricane by early next week. This storm is currently headed to the west. For now, most models are keeping it away from the US. We will keep a close eye on it over the next two weeks.

Evening Update: Storms move out and SUN moves in!

There may be two named storms in the Atlantic, but neither is a threat to the US. Both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical depressions. Plus, they’re headed away from us.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

