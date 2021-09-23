NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Storm Sam forms, and is expected to become a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, becoming the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. At the 11 AM Thursday update, Sam has winds of 50 mph, and is churning to the west at 16 mph.
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, becoming the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. At the 11 AM Thursday update, Sam has winds of 50 mph, and is churning to the west at 16 mph. Sam is expected to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane by early next week, with forecast winds of 125 mph by Tuesday.

FORECAST: Cool mornings and warm afternoons, with plenty of sunshine

The latest weather data curves Sam away from the U.S. East Coast and more toward Bermuda, yet we will need to keep a close watch for any forecast changes to Sam’s track.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

