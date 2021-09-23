NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tropical Depression 18 may be a major hurricane next week

It has 35 mph winds now, but will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Sam before very long.
Tropical Depression 18 is forecast to be a major hurricane next week.
Tropical Depression 18 is forecast to be a major hurricane next week.(Source: WBTV)
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 18th tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday and is slowly gaining strength about 1,800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It has 35 mph winds now, but will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Sam before very long.

This storm is expected to strengthen quite a bit over the next few days and is forecast to be a major hurricane early next week. This storm is currently headed to the west at 15 mph and is a long way from any land. For now, most models are keeping it away from the U.S. east coast, but it bears watching over the next week or so.

Both Peter and Rose, once tropical storms, have fizzled over the open water of the middle Atlantic and are no longer being tracked.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

Latest News

Highs will be in the 70s for your Thursday.
First Alert: Awesome stretch of weather going into the weekend
First Alert Weather: Lower temperatures to end the work week
First Alert Weather: Lower temperatures to end the work week
September 22 Weather Forecast
Tropical update - We have a new storm - Tropical Depression Eighteen
September 22 Weather Forecast
Evening Update: Storms move out and SUN moves in!