Tropical Depression 18 may be a major hurricane next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 18th tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday and is slowly gaining strength about 1,800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It has 35 mph winds now, but will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Sam before very long.

This storm is expected to strengthen quite a bit over the next few days and is forecast to be a major hurricane early next week. This storm is currently headed to the west at 15 mph and is a long way from any land. For now, most models are keeping it away from the U.S. east coast, but it bears watching over the next week or so.

Both Peter and Rose, once tropical storms, have fizzled over the open water of the middle Atlantic and are no longer being tracked.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

