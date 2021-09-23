NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old boy makes first court appearance

Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, is one of three people arrested for their alleged involvement in the Sept. 7 drive-by shooting on Richard Rozzelle Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 187 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the people accused in the killing of a 3-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte appeared before a judge for the very first time.

Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, is one of three people arrested for their alleged involvement in the Sept. 7 drive-by shooting on Richard Rozzelle Drive that claimed the life of Asiah Figueroa. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, in addition to a number of other charges.

Related: Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

During Thursday’s hearing, Stephens’ attorney told the judge his client admits to one shooting, but he said it’s not the one that killed Figueroa.

The attorney said Stephens admits to a previous shooting where he shot into a different house after his own was fired at.

Nevertheless, Stephens and two others – Jacob Lanier and Kaleb Lawrence – are still facing multiple charges for shooting into the Richard Rozzelle Drive home nearly 150 times and killing the small child.

Stephens’ attorney also attempted to change his clients’ bond, but the judge denied the request given the “extreme violence he is accused of.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

Latest News

[Names listed from left to right on photo above] Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas were both...
2 arrested, 3 wanted in retail theft ring at Cabarrus Co. home with $400K in stolen merchandise
The fair takes place at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Julian Road.
60th annual Rowan County Fair begins Friday with COVID19 protocols in place
The helicopter costs $5.5 million and is funded through the city's capital budget.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police debut new helicopter
Police were called to West Boulevard on Sept. 8 for a shooting.
Man injured in deadly west Charlotte shooting now charged with murder