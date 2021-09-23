Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old boy makes first court appearance

This article has 187 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the people accused in the killing of a 3-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte appeared before a judge for the very first time.

Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, is one of three people arrested for their alleged involvement in the Sept. 7 drive-by shooting on Richard Rozzelle Drive that claimed the life of Asiah Figueroa. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, in addition to a number of other charges.

During Thursday’s hearing, Stephens’ attorney told the judge his client admits to one shooting, but he said it’s not the one that killed Figueroa.

The attorney said Stephens admits to a previous shooting where he shot into a different house after his own was fired at.

Nevertheless, Stephens and two others – Jacob Lanier and Kaleb Lawrence – are still facing multiple charges for shooting into the Richard Rozzelle Drive home nearly 150 times and killing the small child.

Stephens’ attorney also attempted to change his clients’ bond, but the judge denied the request given the “extreme violence he is accused of.”

