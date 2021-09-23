‘Serious vehicle crash’ closes portion of George Liles Pkwy. in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they have responded to a “serious vehicle crash” in Concord Thursday morning.

According to the Concord Police Department, George Liles Parkway East at Highway 29 is closed due to the crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 6:47 a.m. Thursday, according to Cabarrus County EMS.

First responders said three people were taken to Atrium Cabarrus with serious injuries.

George Liles Parkway and Hwy. 29 in Concord (Source: Google Maps)

“The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time,” a tweet from the CPD stated.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling in the area if possible.

