NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant Students Work with Campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch

The non-profit ranch offers a variety of day camp experiences for children and teens with special needs
The non-profit ranch offers a variety of day camp experiences for children and teens with...
The non-profit ranch offers a variety of day camp experiences for children and teens with special needs(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From RCCC: Students in the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) program worked with campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch in Concord this summer as part of a clinical fieldwork rotation. The nonprofit ranch’s Adventure II camp serves children and teens with special needs, as well as typically developing campers.

Students assisted campers with activities such as horseback riding, ziplining, canoeing, climbing, and arts and crafts. As camp counselors, they were paired one-on-one with campers with a variety of special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy and spina bifida.

“Having the Rowan-Cabarrus OTA students here was beneficial to both the campers and the Ranch. We rely solely on volunteers to support our summer camps,” said Christine Cronin, founder and executive director of Wings of Eagles. “For the students, the camp provided the opportunity to work with a variety of medical issues.”

The students were able to apply the information and skills learned in the classroom to this non-traditional fieldwork experience assisting individuals with an array of disabilities, and some said they were inspired to continue volunteering at Wings of Eagles and similar community settings.

“My favorite part was education and training in therapeutic horseback riding, as well as the high ropes,” said student Crystal McNeely. “Watching the children overcome obstacles that scared them, or they lacked confidence in, was very rewarding.”

Classmate Amber Auayang agreed: “It gave me new ideas about what children are capable of when they have those who are willing to make it possible.”

OTA students participating in the camp experience along with McNeely and Auayang were Dana Barnhardt, Anna Humphrey, Rachael Jordan, Ashlynn McDonald, Catherine Neblett and Ashley Purser.

Rowan-Cabarrus and Wings of Eagles hope to continue the partnership to offer more opportunities for students to perform fieldwork with the non-profit agency. Students typically engage in fieldwork in a variety of community settings, including traditional sites such as outpatient clinics, home health, acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing facilities, independent living centers and schools, and non-traditional sites such as pediatric day camps, programs for individuals who are homeless, drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, specialty schools, day programs for older adults, and programs for individuals with brain injury.

“We are excited to begin what we hope will be a lasting partnership between the College and Wings of Eagles, giving our students a chance to gain valuable skills and the campers an opportunity to benefit from one-on-one care and assistance,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

For more information about Wings of Eagles Ranch, please visit www.wingsofeagles.org. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

Latest News

Hannah Renee Waldron
Woman charged with murder in Gold Mine Road shooting in Burke Co.
“I am excited to announce the following promotions,” said Fire Chief Robert Parnell. “This is a...
Promotions announced in Salisbury Fire Department
Any questions may be answered by calling the Board of Elections Office at 704-216-8140, or...
Board of Elections in Rowan announces voting hours, voting requirements
COVID19 protocols in the Cabarrus Schools will be the topic for the meeting.
Cabarrus County Board of Education schedules called meeting for Monday