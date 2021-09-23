Roof Above receives $1M grant to convert hotel to affordable housing

This article has 268 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Roof Above has received a $1 million grant from the Lowe’s Foundation to go toward converting a hotel to an affordable housing option for Charlotte’s homeless population.

According to a press release, the hotel will be converted to 88 studio units as an affordable housing option for those with a disabling condition who have experienced homelessness for at least a year, or repeatedly.

Construction is underway and the project is expected to be complete by early 2022, members said. Roof Above closed the deal in December to buy the hotel at the intersection of Clanton Road and Interstate 77.

The hotel served an immediate need this winter as an emergency shelter for women and families through a partnership with the Salvation Army Center of Hope, the release stated.

Related: Roof Above adds 88 units of permanent supportive housing with Charlotte hotel purchase

According to Roof Above, the total project is estimated to be $12 million. That includes the purchase price, renovation of the existing building, and construction of a support service wing addition.

Each existing hotel room will be renovated into a studio apartment with a kitchen, the release stated. In addition to Lowe’s $1 million contribution to the project, the company also provided the new appliances for each unit at a discounted rate, project leaders said.

The support services wing addition will provide space for services to help a vulnerable population be successful in housing, including case management and health care support, according to Roof Above. Tenants will pay a third of their income toward rent.

As of June 30, there are more than 3,135 people experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, the release stated.

More than 515 of them are said to be experiencing chronic homelessness.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.