NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Roof Above receives $1M grant to convert hotel to affordable housing

The hotel will be converted to 88 studio units as an affordable housing option for those with a disabling condition who have experienced homelessness for at least a year, or repeatedly.
A $1 million grant will go toward converting a hotel into affordable housing for Charlotte's...
A $1 million grant will go toward converting a hotel into affordable housing for Charlotte's homeless population.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 268 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Roof Above has received a $1 million grant from the Lowe’s Foundation to go toward converting a hotel to an affordable housing option for Charlotte’s homeless population.

According to a press release, the hotel will be converted to 88 studio units as an affordable housing option for those with a disabling condition who have experienced homelessness for at least a year, or repeatedly.

Construction is underway and the project is expected to be complete by early 2022, members said. Roof Above closed the deal in December to buy the hotel at the intersection of Clanton Road and Interstate 77.

The hotel served an immediate need this winter as an emergency shelter for women and families through a partnership with the Salvation Army Center of Hope, the release stated.

Related: Roof Above adds 88 units of permanent supportive housing with Charlotte hotel purchase

According to Roof Above, the total project is estimated to be $12 million. That includes the purchase price, renovation of the existing building, and construction of a support service wing addition.

Each existing hotel room will be renovated into a studio apartment with a kitchen, the release stated. In addition to Lowe’s $1 million contribution to the project, the company also provided the new appliances for each unit at a discounted rate, project leaders said.

The support services wing addition will provide space for services to help a vulnerable population be successful in housing, including case management and health care support, according to Roof Above. Tenants will pay a third of their income toward rent.

As of June 30, there are more than 3,135 people experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, the release stated.

More than 515 of them are said to be experiencing chronic homelessness.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

Latest News

Hannah Renee Waldron
Woman charged with murder in Gold Mine Road shooting in Burke Co.
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden
“I am excited to announce the following promotions,” said Fire Chief Robert Parnell. “This is a...
Promotions announced in Salisbury Fire Department
Any questions may be answered by calling the Board of Elections Office at 704-216-8140, or...
Board of Elections in Rowan announces voting hours, voting requirements