Promotions announced in Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several promotions have announced within the ranks of the Salisbury Fire Department.

Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell has announced the following promotions of James Arnold, Adrian Gantt, Dustin Tanner, and Andrew Woodall to the rank of Lieutenant. Fire Chief Parnell also announced the promotions of Caleb Renner, Quinzavious Sands, and Jacob Vodochodsky to the rank of Engineer. The promotions were effective September 4, 2021.

“I am excited to announce the following promotions,” said Fire Chief Parnell. “This is a great group of firefighters who have not only displayed hard work and dedication but have also invested in themselves and Salisbury Fire Department. I congratulate and thank each one of them for their service to our department and residents.”

Lieutenant Arnold joined the department in 2016 and was promoted to Engineer in 2019. He is a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. Lieutenant Arnold is currently pursuing a master degree from Liberty University and is also currently serving in the Army National Guard Reserve. He is assigned to Engine 3 “B” shift.

Lieutenant Gantt joined the department in 2018 and was promoted to Engineer in 2020. She is a graduate of East Rowan High school, earned a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University. Lieutenant Gantt is assigned to Engine 1 “C” shift.

Lieutenant Tanner has twelve years of service, joining the department in 2009, and was promoted to Engineer in 2015. He is a graduate of East Rowan High School. Lieutenant Tanner is assigned to Engine 4 “A” shift.

Lieutenant Woodall joined the department in 2020, coming from the North Charleston Fire Department in South Carolina. He is a graduate of Athens Drive High School, and he earned a bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University. Lieutenant Woodall is assigned to Engine 1 “B” shift.

Engineer Renner joined the department in 2019. He is a graduate of T.C. Roberson High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from UNC-Wilmington and a master’s degree from North Carolina State University. Engineer Renner is assigned to Engine 1 “C” shift.

Engineer Sands joined the department in 2019. He is a graduate of Douglas County High School in Georgia and earned a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College. Engineer Sands is assigned to Engine 4 “C” shift.

Engineer Vodochodsky joined the department in 2017. He is a graduate of East Rowan High School and earned an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Engineer Vodochodsky is a veteran of the US Army. He is assigned to Rescue 2 “B” shift.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.