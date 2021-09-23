NC DHHS Flu
Police: Number of guns being found on CMS campuses

Officers said they’re finding more guns, in part, because students are trusting them more.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they have multiple investigations going on right now that lead back to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

It’s as they say seven guns have been found on campus, the latest being Monday at West Charlotte High School.

Officers said they’re finding more guns, in part, because students are trusting them more.

“What’s encouraging is that we are finding these guns and we are finding these guns because of the way people are communicating with us, whether its parents or the other students,” a CMPD official said during Wednesday’s weekly press briefing.

There have been increased patrols and random searches at several CMS schools over the past few weeks.

Officers are asking parents to talk to their children about violence at school and check their backpacks before and after they get home.

