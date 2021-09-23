Police: Deadly Labor Day weekend shooting in north Charlotte classified as ‘justified homicide’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Labor Day weekend shooting in north Charlotte has been classified as justified homicide, authorities said.

In the early-morning hours of Sept. 5, police were called to Springview Road and found three people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 43-year-old Jeffrey Bernard Lineberger II, died on the scene, investigators previously said. The other two were taken to a local hospital.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has consulted with the department’s homicide unit and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

