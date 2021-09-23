Meck County detention officer fired after charge for assaulting inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A female Mecklenburg County detention officer has been fired following her arrest a week ago for assaulting an inmate while on shift, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced.

Detention officer Chandler Craig was charged with simple assault for assaulting a resident while working in a detention housing unit inside Meck County Detention Center-Central on September 13.

Craig, who began working with the Sheriff’s Office in 2015, was terminated by Sheriff McFadden on Wednesday.

“I personally review all use of force reports submitted from detention staff and after reading the report regarding this incident, the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit was notified,” McFadden said. “The type of conduct displayed by Officer Craig is not a representation of this agency and will not be tolerated. While I understand the dangers of working in a detention facility, I also understand the importance of ensuring the safety of all MCSO staff as well as residents housed inside our detention facilities. It is never an easy decision to terminate a staff member but it is necessary to maintain a high standard of professionalism and ethical conduct at MCSO.”

The incident began as a verbal dispute between a handcuffed resident and Craig. Physical force was initiated by Craig that was outside of MCSO’s policies, procedures and training regarding an appropriate application of force.

Craig proceeded to submit a written report regarding her application of force but failed to disclose sufficient details of the incident which were captured on the security video.

