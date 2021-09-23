NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man injured in deadly west Charlotte shooting now charged with murder

On Sept. 8, police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Police were called to West Boulevard on Sept. 8 for a shooting.
Police were called to West Boulevard on Sept. 8 for a shooting.(Adam Thompson/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who was injured in a deadly west Charlotte shooting earlier this month has now been charged with murder.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 22-year-old Darvon Fletcher has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Johnny Edward Scott.

On Sept. 8, police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Related: Man killed, another person injured in west Charlotte shooting, investigation underway near Walmart parking lot

When police arrived, they said they found Scott with an apparent gunshot wound. Mecklenburg EMS took Scott to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

From information obtained, officers determined that Scott was most likely shot on West Boulevard. There was another victim who was also shot at that location, according to law enforcement.

CMPD detectives said Fletcher was the second victim in the shooting. Investigators added they eventually determined he was the suspect in the case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

Latest News

[Names listed from left to right on photo above] Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas were both...
2 arrested, 3 wanted in retail theft ring at Cabarrus Co. home with $400K in stolen merchandise
The fair takes place at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Julian Road.
60th annual Rowan County Fair begins Friday with COVID19 protocols in place
The helicopter costs $5.5 million and is funded through the city's capital budget.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police debut new helicopter
Qua'tonio Stephens, left, appeared with his attorney during his first court appearance Thursday...
Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old boy makes first court appearance