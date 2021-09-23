Man injured in deadly west Charlotte shooting now charged with murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who was injured in a deadly west Charlotte shooting earlier this month has now been charged with murder.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 22-year-old Darvon Fletcher has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Johnny Edward Scott.

On Sept. 8, police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Related: Man killed, another person injured in west Charlotte shooting, investigation underway near Walmart parking lot

When police arrived, they said they found Scott with an apparent gunshot wound. Mecklenburg EMS took Scott to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

From information obtained, officers determined that Scott was most likely shot on West Boulevard. There was another victim who was also shot at that location, according to law enforcement.

CMPD detectives said Fletcher was the second victim in the shooting. Investigators added they eventually determined he was the suspect in the case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.