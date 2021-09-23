NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Making the Grade: The value of supplemental education programs

Our team of education reporters at WBTV discovered more than 40 schools in CMS with underperforming scores.
By Chandler Morgan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s rewind for a moment and take you back to August 2021.

“One of the things that’s going to be very important is extending learning beyond the school day,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said one week before the new school year started.

We’d soon find out that history - once again - repeated itself in CMS.

CMS leaders announced test scores declined, again, for CMS’s Black and Brown students over the roller coaster of a past year.

When we asked how the superintendent planned to fix the achievement gap for its black and brown students, this is what he told us.

“We need to extend learning beyond the school day - that could look like after-school programs - extra tutorial support for our students,” Winston said.

WBTV took his answer to the education experts. Dr. Suzanne Barchers is a seasoned former teacher from Denver Public Schools - a district similar in comparison to CMS.

She’s now an education advisor for the Supplemental Learning program, LingoKids.

Chandler Morgan: “When we’re talking about what kinds of programs we should be going after, does that mean in person? Does that mean virtual?”

Dr. Suzanne Barchers: “It can be a mix because some needs aren’t met in the schools.”

Chandler: “After-school programs might not always be the right answer. You mentioned because they can be seen as a punishment.”

Dr. Barchers: “Right. So there’s a delicate balance their homework assignments need to be done. So when considering an after-school program, I’m really in favor of a sports program, music, art program, even drama, things like that. They teach concentration, collaboration, they develop discipline, there’s positive reinforcement from even incremental measures of success.”

Our team of education reporters at WBTV discovered more than 40 schools in CMS with underperforming scores.

Chandler: “At that point, should a school system be focusing more on putting funding for these types of afterschool programs specifically at those schools that students might need them?”

Dr. Barchers: “There are two purposes this can serve. One is providing extended care for working parents, while also providing the supplemental programs, but for the schools that simply don’t have the resources for that. And right now, staffing is an issue in many places.”

WBTV asked CMS a series of questions about its supplement learning programs.

WBTV Question: What supplemental learning programs does CMS offer involving extra learning while school is session, before and after school programs or even weekends?

CMS Response:

  • CMS offers a host of in-school supplemental programs such as; HELPS Tutoring, Heart Math and Augustine Literacy Project. In addition, our Standard Treatment Protocol for students requiring supplemental or intensive academic support includes a host of research/evidence-based interventions such as; Orton Gillingham, FCRR interventions, IReady, Dreambox and Do the Math. Families can also access free digital learning resources linked here. Students also have home access to learning extensions and supports related to their current studies, within our Learning Management System Canvas.
  • CMS offers an After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) before and after school at 80 sites across the county.

WBTV Question: Similarly - does CMS have any plans to expand those programs by the end of the year? If yes, which programs will be added?

CMS Response:

  • CMS is currently completing academic screening assessments. Then CMS plans to evaluate potential external partners that can provide the appropriate extended learning supports for our students.
  • CMS does not plan to expand the ASEP program at this time.

WBTV Question: Lastly, does CMS plan to offer extra programs to schools that are underperforming and/or have lower school scores?

CMS Response:

  • In a report to the Board, Dr. Frank Barnes stated CMS would use $50 million of the ARP funds for extended learning opportunities at the 42 low-performing schools. A request for proposal (RFP) is being created for disbursement at the end of this month. Anyone interested in working with one or more of the 42 schools identified, and has a researched-based program is encouraged to apply. The selection process will take place in December for a start date at the beginning of second semester.

CMS currently does not have a partnership with LingoKids, a free learning platform for schools to use.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

Latest News

Livingstone College, founded and supported by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, is a...
Livingstone College to recognize freshmen at first indoor assembly since COVID, distribute free laptops
Making The Grade: The role of supplemental programs in breaking the achievement gap inside CMS
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his...
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death