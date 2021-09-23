LIVE: 13 victims, 1 dead in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen people were shot at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday.

Speaking from the parking lot about two hours after the shooting, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals and a 13th arrived by private vehicle. One victim died.

“It’s with a broken heart that I have to stand here before you today,” he said.

The chief said they’ve heard reports of other victims who may have shown up at area hospitals and information right now is preliminary. He expects to offer another update around 6 p.m.

Lane said the shooter is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person’s identity has not been released and the chief would not confirm whether the shooter was an employee.

A current employee who was not working Thursday said one of his co-workers recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. A family member of another employee also told Action News 5 the shooter was a Kroger employee.

Lane would also not say where the shooter’s body was found.

The shooter’s vehicle is still in the parking lot, but police are waiting for special equipment to arrive so they can safely inspect it.

According to Lane, the active shooting situation was reported at 1:30 p.m. and law enforcement was on the scene within four minutes. When officers entered they immediately spotted several victims.

Lane said officers found some people hiding in freezers and others in offices. One employee was rescued from the roof of the building.

One cashier who spoke with Action News 5 said the shooter followed people as they ran for cover and shot both employees and customers.

As we obtain more through the investigation, we will post information as we can.

Please avoid the area as we continue to work the incident. — Collierville Police Department (@colliervillepd) September 23, 2021

The police chief said the victims suffered very serious injuries and said he’s never seen anything like this in his three decades in law enforcement.

Victims were rushed to hospitals across the Memphis metro in varying conditions.

Regional One Hospital -- 9 patients with 4 in critical condition

Methodist University Hospital -- 2 patients: one rushed into surgery, the other stable

Baptist Memphis -- 2 patients in good condition

Baptist Collierville -- 1 patient now discharged

Lane said this is the “most horrific event in Collierville history.”

Kroger is at Poplar and Byhalia Road, not far from Collierville High School near Shelby Drive and Byhalia Road. The district sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

Our thoughts go out to all who are affected by the tragedy that occurred this afternoon at Kroger. Thanks @colliervillepd for constant contact during event. Counselors are available and ready to support students, staff, and families. #PrayersForCollierville — Gary Lilly (@CSSupt2) September 23, 2021

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department are assisting Collierville police.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved in the investigation.

Kroger released a statement Thursday in response to the shooting, offering condolences to the victims and their families: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis.” Read the company’s complete statement here.

BREAKING: Kroger cashier told @WMCActionNews5 that shooter followed as people in store ran for cover #collierville pic.twitter.com/vOTnuA6WnE — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) September 23, 2021

Update: Multiple people shot at the Kroger in Collierville. This woman to check on her mother-in-law who was working today in the deli. She is ok. ⁦@WMCActionNews5⁩ pic.twitter.com/Pwyn6gJb06 — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) September 23, 2021

