Advertisement

LIVE: 13 victims, 1 dead in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead

Police chief calls it the ‘most horrific event in Collierville history’
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen people were shot at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday.

Speaking from the parking lot about two hours after the shooting, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals and a 13th arrived by private vehicle. One victim died.

“It’s with a broken heart that I have to stand here before you today,” he said.

The chief said they’ve heard reports of other victims who may have shown up at area hospitals and information right now is preliminary. He expects to offer another update around 6 p.m.

Lane said the shooter is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person’s identity has not been released and the chief would not confirm whether the shooter was an employee.

A current employee who was not working Thursday said one of his co-workers recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. A family member of another employee also told Action News 5 the shooter was a Kroger employee.

Lane would also not say where the shooter’s body was found.

PHOTO: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

Caption

The shooter’s vehicle is still in the parking lot, but police are waiting for special equipment to arrive so they can safely inspect it.

According to Lane, the active shooting situation was reported at 1:30 p.m. and law enforcement was on the scene within four minutes. When officers entered they immediately spotted several victims.

Lane said officers found some people hiding in freezers and others in offices. One employee was rescued from the roof of the building.

One cashier who spoke with Action News 5 said the shooter followed people as they ran for cover and shot both employees and customers.

The police chief said the victims suffered very serious injuries and said he’s never seen anything like this in his three decades in law enforcement.

Victims were rushed to hospitals across the Memphis metro in varying conditions.

  • Regional One Hospital -- 9 patients with 4 in critical condition
  • Methodist University Hospital -- 2 patients: one rushed into surgery, the other stable
  • Baptist Memphis -- 2 patients in good condition
  • Baptist Collierville -- 1 patient now discharged

Lane said this is the “most horrific event in Collierville history.”

Kroger is at Poplar and Byhalia Road, not far from Collierville High School near Shelby Drive and Byhalia Road. The district sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department are assisting Collierville police.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved in the investigation.

Kroger released a statement Thursday in response to the shooting, offering condolences to the victims and their families: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis.” Read the company’s complete statement here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

News

‘Health care hiring frenzy’: Working to improve staff shortages, meet demand ahead of flu season

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Hicks
With flu season approaching, the need to solve the existing staffing shortages is greater than ever.

News

Person seriously injured after 7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer, involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Huntersville emergency officials are responding to a major crash in Huntersville Thursday evening on I-485, Huntersville Fire Department says.

Crime

CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

News

Sky3: Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on scene.

WBTV Investigates

CMPD pays more than $25 million in claims over last 10 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Hodges
Since 2010 CMPD has paid out on more than 600 Vehicle Accident claims. More than 250 of them have been rear end collisions.

Latest News

Education

CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The principal of Harding University High School has passed away.

Top Story

Making their day: ‘Superheroes’ surprise patients at Levine Children’s Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dee Dee Gatton
Spiderman and other superheroes made a trip to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital today.

Crime

2 arrested, 3 wanted in retail theft ring at Cabarrus Co. home with $400K in stolen merchandise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas were both charged with continuing a criminal enterprise, while there are currently outstanding warrants for Lakevis Maloye, Ke`Marseau McSwain and Jermaine Walls.

Rowan County

60th annual Rowan County Fair begins Friday with COVID19 protocols in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Whisenant
After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the show will go on at the Rowan County Fair beginning Friday night at the fairgrounds on Julian Road.

Mecklenburg Co.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police debut new helicopter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The aircraft cost $5.5 million and funding came from the city of Charlotte’s capital budget.