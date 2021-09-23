Justin Carr: Five years later, remembering his name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 21, 2016 is a date Vivian Carr will always remember. It’s the day her son, Justin, was shot in Uptown Charlotte as riots over the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott turned violent.

Justin Carr died the next day on Sept. 22.

“It’s the same five years have gone by, but this morning when I woke up it was the same as the day that it happened. The same pain, I’ve learned to live with,” said Vivian Carr.

As the years past, she hopes Charlotte continues to remember her son.

“A lot of people have forgotten, some don’t even know, Charlotte has forgot, but that will be a day I’ll never forget,” she said.

Wednesday, Vivian Carr had a plan and the weather was not going to stop her. She, along with Lil’ Justin -- as she calls her grandson -- visited Big Justin’s grave-site.

“It’s hard on a mother when you birth a child, carry them for nine months and birth them and then watch them grow into a man and be taken away because of senseless violence, it really hurts,” Vivian Carr said.

Lil’ Justin never got the chance to meet his father. He was born one month after Justin Carr was murdered.

Even so, he understands how much he was loved.

“He’s the best dad and I love him so much,” he said.

As the sun parted and rain stopped for these few minutes, it seemed as if someone above was watching.

“Do you know where your dad is?”

“He’s in the sky,” Lil’ Justin replied.

“With who?” Vivian Carr asked.

“With God,” he responded.

For Vivan, five years later, she wants people to remember her son who, she says, fought for what he believed in and pushed for change.

Now, with Charlotte’s recent crimes involving children, she hopes the community can come together.

“It’s sad because now I have now have to worry about not only continue to worry about my other two sons but for my grand-kids,” she said. “We got to spread love, we have to help our youth, come together as a community, we’re so divided. This is not a competition, this is a fight and we got to fight together.”

