Friends, co-workers helping Rowan County deputy who is hospitalized and battling COVID-19

Grills will be hot until 2:00 p.m. with sausage and hotdogs.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Those who are in downtown Salisbury Thursday may notice the smell before anything else.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have set up grills in a parking lot where they are fixing up sausage sandwiches, hotdogs, and other items to raise money for one of their own.

Deputy Brian Benfield has been in the hospital for more than a month battling COVID-19. All of the money raised Thursday will go towards Benfield’s medical expenses.

The special event is happening until 2 p.m. Thursday. The price is $3 for a sausage sandwich, $2.50 for a hotdog, $1 for drinks, and $5 for two hotdogs and a drink. All donations are accepted.

The parking lot is located on Liberty Street near the intersection with North Main.

