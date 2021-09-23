NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Awesome stretch of weather going into the weekend

Sunshine will dominate Thursday and Friday, with pleasant afternoon readings in the middle 70s both days.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas behind the midweek front that brought much-needed rain, and now we’re setting ourselves up for a terrific stretch of weather.

  • Bright sun, low humidity, pleasant temps
  • 40s tonight, coolest since middle May
  • Beautiful Fall weather holds for weekend

Sunshine will dominate Thursday and Friday, with pleasant afternoon readings in the middle 70s both days, with cool 40s sandwiched in between tonight.

Lows will be in the 40s on Thursday.
Lows will be in the 40s on Thursday.(Source: WBTV)

Saturday will start cool again with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s before rebounding to the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. A weak front will blow by to our north late Saturday, bringing with it a few more clouds, but there’s no real chance for any rain, so if you’re making outdoor plans, go for it!

Sunday will bring more sunshine with a seasonal afternoon reading near 80°.  Low to middle 80s are forecast for the first half of next week with lots of sunshine and continued low rain chances.

In the tropics, the only system we need to concern ourselves with is Tropical Depression 18.  It is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend and may strengthen to major hurricane status early next week as if drifts toward the northwest.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

