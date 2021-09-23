Evening Update: Storms move out and SUN moves in!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold front continues to move through the Carolinas. It will bring in a whole new air mass tomorrow!

Showers possible through the evening.

The sun comes out tomorrow

Lower temps and humidity

September 22 Weather Forecast (WBTV)

Keep the rain gear handy for the next several hours. The front will clear us soon. The rain will clear out tonight and temps will fall to the mid 50s by morning.

Thursday and Friday will be nothing short of fantastic. Highs will be in the mid 70s and the humidity will be low.

The weekend also looks nice. It will only be a tad warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s or low 80s both days. Rain chances will continue to be near zero.

Even next week looks good. High temperatures will inch back up into the low to mid 80s but the humidity and rain chances will stay low.

September 22 Weather Forecast (WBTV)

There may be two named storms in the Atlantic, but neither are a threat to the US. Both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical depressions. Plus, they’re headed away from us.

There is also the newest storm - Tropical Depression Eighteen. It has 35mph winds. It will likely get the name Sam very soon. Models are currently keeping this storm away from land too. We will continue to monitor it as we go out in time.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.