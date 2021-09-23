NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Evening Update: Storms move out and SUN moves in!

The cold front continues to move through the Carolinas. It will bring in a whole new air mass on Thursday!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold front continues to move through the Carolinas. It will bring in a whole new air mass tomorrow!

  • Showers possible through the evening.
  • The sun comes out tomorrow
  • Lower temps and humidity
September 22 Weather Forecast
September 22 Weather Forecast(WBTV)

Keep the rain gear handy for the next several hours. The front will clear us soon. The rain will clear out tonight and temps will fall to the mid 50s by morning.

Thursday and Friday will be nothing short of fantastic. Highs will be in the mid 70s and the humidity will be low.

WBTV Weather Radar

The weekend also looks nice. It will only be a tad warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s or low 80s both days. Rain chances will continue to be near zero.

Even next week looks good. High temperatures will inch back up into the low to mid 80s but the humidity and rain chances will stay low.

September 22 Weather Forecast
September 22 Weather Forecast(WBTV)

There may be two named storms in the Atlantic, but neither are a threat to the US. Both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical depressions. Plus, they’re headed away from us.

There is also the newest storm - Tropical Depression Eighteen. It has 35mph winds. It will likely get the name Sam very soon. Models are currently keeping this storm away from land too. We will continue to monitor it as we go out in time.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

September 22 Weather Forecast
Tropical update - We have a new storm - Tropical Depression Eighteen
The cold front continues to move through the Carolinas. It will bring in a whole new air mass...
Evening update - Storms move out and SUN moves in!
Archive: Hurricane Hugo hits Myrtle Beach, SC
As of now, both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical storms.
Tropical Update: Monitoring the health of Peter and Rose