Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect in attempted robbery at Cricket Wireless store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a suspect responsible for attempting an armed robbery at a cell phone retailer in University City.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 5700 University Pointe Blvd. Surveillance video from the business shows a suspect enter the business and look at some of the phones. Police said the suspect even spoke to an employee in the store. Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the suspect asked how many employees worked at the store and inquired about getting a job before leaving the business.

“We believe he was just checking out the scene. We believe he had intentions on robbing the business, but wanted to see how many people were in there. this person had no interest in applying for a job at all,” explained Johnson.

The detective said the suspect returned to the business a few minutes after leaving. Surveillance video shows the suspect approach an employee the front counter of the business and pull a firearm from his hooded sweatshirt.

“That suspect then went around the counter with the firearm, pointed it at the victim and demanded cash and iPhones from that business,” explained Johnson.

The video footage shows the suspect briefly moves past the employee…and then walk toward the back of the store. Footage from another camera shows the young man scurry through a back room and take off through a backdoor. Nothing was taken from the business. Johnson said he thinks the suspect got nervous and abandoned the robbery attempt.

“I think the inexperience of the suspect was the reason why he walked out of the business,” said Johnson.

The detective explained that even though nothing was stolen from the business, the suspect still committed a crime – attempted robbery.

“He’s definitely wanted and we want to identify him because he’s a threat to the citizens of Charlotte. He attempted it one time and we believe he may do it again and we don’t want that to happen. We want to find him before a crime like this occurs again,” said Johnson.

Police describe the suspect as a thin, high school-aged male standing around 5′9″. The suspect was wearing a gray Nike pullover hoodie, blue jeans and a checkered mask during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

