Cool mornings and warm afternoons, with plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant fall weather will continue for our extended forecast, with cool mornings and warm afternoons, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We are also tracking newly formed Tropical Storm Sam in the Atlantic.

Lows in the 40s Friday and Saturday morning.

Highs range from 75 to 80 degrees Friday through Sunday.

Mostly sunny and dry early next week, with low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s. Some of the higher elevations of the NC mountains, like Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain, may even cool into the upper 30s.

Next 3 Days September 23 Weather (WBTV)

Friday will be pleasant and dry, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 76 degrees for Charlotte, with mid-60s in the NC mountains.

This will be the perfect weekend to get outside, as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday, and around 80 degrees for Sunday.

Warmer temperatures return for early next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Despite warmer afternoons, cool mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WBTV)

Rain chances look to stay minimal for the extended forecast, with a few spotty rain showers possible by Wednesday.

We are keeping a close watch on newly formed Tropical Storm Sam, which is expected to become a major hurricane into early next week. Weather data curves Sam away from the U.S. next week, yet it will be a system that we will track closely for any possible changes.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the beautiful fall weather!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.