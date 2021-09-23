CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The principal of Harding University High School has passed away.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer that principal Eric Ward died Wednesday.

It’s currently not clear how he died.

WBTV has interviewed Ward over the years on various stories, including his efforts to break down language barriers in his school.

A post on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators’ Facebook page said Ward worked for CMS for more than two decades.

“He was well known for his supportive leadership and his sparkling sense of humor, and he will be missed by so many,” the post stated.

The CMAE family is mourning the loss of Principal Dr. Eric Ward, Sr., a longtime member, respected educator, and leader.... Posted by Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators - CMAE on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

