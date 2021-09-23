NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m.
The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m.
The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m.(KEYC Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Tyvola Road just before 5 p.m. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on scene.

Police say as additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

There’s no word on what happened, if any officers were injured or the status of any of the parties involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy

Latest News

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
LIVE: 13 victims, 1 dead in shooting at Collierville Kroger; suspect dead
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
'Superheroes' visit young patients at Levine Children's Hospital
Making their day: ‘Superheroes’ surprise patients at Levine Children’s Hospital
[Names listed from left to right on photo above] Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas were both...
2 arrested, 3 wanted in retail theft ring at Cabarrus Co. home with $400K in stolen merchandise