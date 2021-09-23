NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police debut new helicopter

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is adding to its arsenal with a new helicopter.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings made the announcement Thursday morning, giving some insight into how this will help with crime in the city.

According to Jennings, this year the aviation unit has been responsible for 199 direct arrests, locating suspects from the air.

“We are excited about serving our community in the best way possibility, and the technology that comes with it,” Jennings said.

The aircraft cost $5.5 million and funding came from the city of Charlotte’s capital budget. The CMPD will also maintain a second aircraft

In addition to direct arrests, the department’s aviation unit is responsible for 221 assisted arrests, 81 vehicle recoveries and locating 38 missing people so far in 2021, department officials said.

