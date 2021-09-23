Cabarrus County Board of Education schedules called meeting for Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Board of Education in Cabarrus County has scheduled a called meeting for Monday night to discuss COVID19 protocols in schools.

The meeting will begin with a Closed Session meeting at 5:00 p.m. and an Open Session meeting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss COVID Safety Guidelines.

Members of the public may listen to the live stream of the Board meeting available at the following link: https://youtu.be/u6u2hnTGyyc.

The meeting agenda can be viewed at https://go.boarddocs.com/nc/cabcs/Board.nsf/Public

As of September 13, masks were required in Cabarrus County Schools. The BOE reversed course and voted 5-2 in favor of requiring masks indoors for students, staff, visitors in schools. Cabarrus County Schools will only contact trace if there are two or more cases that are confirmed to be linked in a school.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.