Board of Elections in Rowan announces voting hours, voting requirements

The Rowan County Board of Elections has announced the voting schedule and other important information regarding the upcoming election.

Rowan County town or city residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election must register by October 8, 2021. A voter who has moved since the last election must change their address by the same date. Voters may register and make address, name or political party affiliation changes until October 8, 2021 to be eligible to vote in the Municipal Election.

The Elections Office has mail-in voter registration forms available. These forms must be postmarked no later than October 8, 2021 to be a valid application for the Municipal Election.

Any person may pick up these forms at any Rowan County Public Library, or print the form from our website at: https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections. A person may also register at the Board of Elections Office located in the West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W. Ste. D-10. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Absentee ballot request forms may be obtained at the Board of Elections Office, or by visiting https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections or https://www.ncsbe.gov/. Completed absentee ballot request forms must be received by the Board of Elections no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The board will meet if needed to approve and count absentee ballots and take care of other business necessary on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 12:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1, 2021 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 5:00 p.m. Absentee ballots will be counted beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 8, 2021 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 11:00 a.m. The Board will Canvass the Election Results

Persons wishing to register and vote after the registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop early voting site, complete the voter registration application form and provide proof of residence by presenting valid documents showing current name and address.

One-stop early voting will be available beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021 through Saturday, October 30, 2021. The final day for voting this method is Saturday, October 30.

One-stop early voting site is:

Rowan County Board of Elections - 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W, Ste. D-10, Salisbury, NC 28147 (West End Plaza) Former Salisbury Mall

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, October 23 and October 30

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17 and 24

The Election Day polling location for the Cleveland Precinct has changed from the Cleveland Town Hall to the Rowan Public Library – West Branch, 201 School St. Cleveland, NC 27013.

The Town of Spencer will also be voting on the following Referenda, “Town of Spencer Charter Amendment Referendum 1, to change term lengths for aldermen from two (2) years to four (4) years staggered terms” and “Town of Spencer Charter Amendment Referendum 2, to change term lengths for mayor from two (2) years to four (4) years”.

Any questions may be answered by calling the Board of Elections Office at 704-216-8140, or visiting https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections.

