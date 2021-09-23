Arrest made in February murder of man found in vehicle near east Charlotte apartment complex

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man with murder in connection with a February homicide in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Wajid Kahn was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from the Feb. 19 death of 25-year-old Abdulkhaleq Juhaish, who was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound on Waterford Ridge Drive, near the Waterford Creek Apartments.

Police initially referred to the death as “suspicious,” before upgrading it to homicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the CMPD.

