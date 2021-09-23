NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Arrest made in February murder of man found in vehicle near east Charlotte apartment complex

Police initially referred to the death as “suspicious,” before upgrading it to homicide.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a February homicide on Waterford Ridge Drive.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a February homicide on Waterford Ridge Drive.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man with murder in connection with a February homicide in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Wajid Kahn was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from the Feb. 19 death of 25-year-old Abdulkhaleq Juhaish, who was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound on Waterford Ridge Drive, near the Waterford Creek Apartments.

Related: Police conducting homicide investigation in east Charlotte

Police initially referred to the death as “suspicious,” before upgrading it to homicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the CMPD.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury

Latest News

Three people were found shot in the early-morning hours of Sept. 5 on Springview Road in north...
Police: Deadly Labor Day weekend shooting in north Charlotte classified as ‘justified homicide’
A $1 million grant will go toward converting a hotel into affordable housing for Charlotte's...
Roof Above receives $1M grant to convert hotel to affordable housing
Hannah Renee Waldron
Woman charged with murder in Gold Mine Road shooting in Burke Co.
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden