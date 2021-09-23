NC DHHS Flu
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket

Mary Archer
Mary Archer(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AHOSKIE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina funeral home says it has reached out to apologize after two sisters who went to view their mother’s body instead found another woman wearing her clothes inside the casket.

WAVY reports sisters Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer went to see their mother at an Ahoskie funeral home when they discovered the mistake.

Jennetta Archer says there’s no resemblance between their mother and the woman who was in the casket.

The sisters say funeral home workers initially denied the mistake, but went into the embalming room and found the body of Mary Archer.

The funeral home switched the bodies and the service continued.

