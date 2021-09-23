7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville emergency officials are responding to a major crash in Huntersville Thursday evening on I-485, Huntersville Fire Department says.

The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars, including a tractor-trailer was involved. One of the vehicles traveled through the center barrier.

The accident is affecting both the inner and outer lane of I-485 as multiple MEDIC units, fire department engines and rescue teams are on scene.

Huntersville fire warns drivers to use caution and yield to any responding units.

