7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville emergency officials are responding to a major crash in Huntersville Thursday evening on I-485, Huntersville Fire Department says.

The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars, including a tractor-trailer was involved. One of the vehicles traveled through the center barrier.

The accident is affecting both the inner and outer lane of I-485 as multiple MEDIC units, fire department engines and rescue teams are on scene.

Huntersville fire warns drivers to use caution and yield to any responding units.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

