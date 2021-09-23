60th annual Rowan County Fair begins Friday with COVID19 protocols in place

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the show will go on at the Rowan County Fair beginning Friday night at the fairgrounds on Julian Road. Many other events in the county have recently been canceled due to the rise in COVID cases, but fair officials say they have protocols in place to keep attendees safe.

“We have signage, we have hand sanitizer stations at all of our food stands and our rides and we encourage social distancing, masks aren’t required, but it is a common sense situation,” said Charlie Belknap of Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment. “Well, we’re here that’s the number one thing. We weren’t here last year due to COVID. "

Dozens of workers with Powers & Thomas had to deal with the cancellation of a full season last year.

“Last year we didn’t work at all,” Belknap added. “Last year we were home. Our winter quarters is in Holly Ridge, NC, near Jacksonville.”

Beklnap says that crowds this year have been the biggest his company has ever seen, adding that the cancellation of neighboring fairs in Cabarrus and Davidson counties could mean the Rowan County Fair could be one of the biggest ever.

The fair begins Friday and will operate from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $6 per person, $3 for senior adults. Wristbands are available each day for $25. Monday will be “car load night” where up to seven people in a car can pay $40 and receive entry into the fair and wristbands for everyone in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.