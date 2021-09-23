NC DHHS Flu
2 arrested, 3 wanted in retail theft ring at Cabarrus Co. home with $400K in stolen merchandise

[Names listed from left to right on photo above] Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas were both charged with continuing a criminal enterprise, while there are currently outstanding warrants for Lakevis Maloye, Ke`Marseau McSwain and Jermaine Walls.(Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say at least five people are accused of involvement in a retail theft ring out of a home in Cabarrus County housing $400,000 worth of stolen merchandise from major retail stores.

Officials executed a search warrant on Valhalla Drive in Harrisburg on Thursday, Sept. 16 around 6:30 p.m. The search warrant was in regard to a large-scale retail theft ring that was operating out of the residence on Valhalla Drive.

As a result of this search warrant, deputies say a large amount of stolen goods were discovered inside of the residence of which a value of recovered items has yet to be determined but it is believed to be in excess of $250,000.

Victims of this retail theft ring include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s and many other large retailers. Many of these retailers have participated in this investigation.

After conducting an extensive investigation and surveillance for several weeks,officials say it was found that Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas had been running an organized retail theft operation from their home. 

Deputies say the suspects had posted hundreds of new in-box power tools, diapers, baby formula, laundry detergent, outdoor power equipment, small appliances, etc. for sale on online marketplace sites as well as conducting sales from the residence.

The investigation showed that these items had been stolen from local Lowe`s and Home Depot stores within Cabarrus County and the surrounding area. The investigation also showed that the criminal operation had been going on for more than a year.

During the execution of the search warrant, thousands of new in-box items were located and recovered throughout the home. The basement was nearly entirely filled with stolen products. There was a ‘slide’ built to assist in moving product into the basement. Upstairs rooms were stacked floor to ceiling with diapers and other new merchandise throughout the house.

It took approximately 50 people with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and various retailers over 12 hours to move and inventory all the merchandise.  Approximately $400,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered from the residence.

Irma Hernandez and Bonifacio Silvas were both charged with continuing a criminal enterprise, three counts of organized retail theft of more than $1,500, three counts of organized retail theft of more than $20,000, felony possession of stolen goods and three counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. They are both currently in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center and each have received a bond of over $200,000.

There are currently outstanding warrants for Lakevis Maloye, Ke`Marseau McSwain and Jermaine Walls, with more charges pending for other suspects involved as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

