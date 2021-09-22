NC DHHS Flu
Woman disappeared from Cabarrus County 3 months ago, hasn’t been seen or heard from since

While she was reported missing on June 6, 2021 - the woman’s mother says the last time she saw her was on April 18, 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police say a 27-year-old woman disappeared from Cabarrus County three months ago and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

While she was reported missing on June 6, 2021 - the woman’s mother says the last time she saw her was on April 18, 2021.

The Concord Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Jordan Elaine Smith since June 15, 2021.

Originally, Smith was reported missing by her mother, Tracie Barbee of Concord, on June 6, 2021 to the Kannapolis Police Department; however, the investigation was later turned over to the Concord Police Department.

Ms. Barbee reported that she last saw Jordan on April 18, 2021 and was known to frequent different homes in Kannapolis.

Since beginning the investigation, Concord Police say detectives have investigated leads in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury, and Charlotte.

Detectives have also identified and interviewed more than 40 individuals in hopes of developing more information as to Jordan’s location, and have continued to accept and follow up on new information as recently as September 13, 2021.

Ms. Barbee describes Jordan Smith (aka Jordan Smith Barbee) as 27 years old, 5′6″ tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say Jordan has several tattoos including a cheetah print on her right shoulder and arm, the name “Kohyn” on her chest, and the word “Sterling” on the back of her neck.

Jordan has been entered missing through the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons databases.

Anyone with information that may lead to the location of Jordan Smith is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or by going to https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/

