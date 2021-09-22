Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

This article has 400 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 0 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A search warrant is providing new details into the investigation stemming from a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte that killed a 3-year-old boy.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 7, police say Asiah Figueroa was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting where police say several people shot nearly 150 rounds into his home on Richard Rozzelle Drive.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department search warrant, detectives began canvassing the neighborhood following the shooting and obtained surveillance footage from several nearby locations. That footage showed two vehicles pulling into the neighbors around 11:30 p.m.

Related: Funeral services held Wednesday for 3-year-old boy shot, killed in Charlotte home

The vehicles stopped in front of the home on Richard Rozzelle Drive, at which time five people opened fire on the residence, police said. They then left the area via Atherton Mill Road, the warrant states.

On Sept. 8, detectives spoke to a witness who said the suspects reside at a residence on Kiev Drive, according to the search warrant. Authorities said they conducted surveillance at the location and saw a silver Nissan Altima with a Florida tag arriving at the home.

“The driver of the vehicle, who was wearing a yellow t-shirt entered the residence with nothing in his hands. A short time later, the subject exited the residence and was carrying a black handgun,” the warrant states.

At that point, the occupant of the vehicle went to a residence on Valerie Drive, which backs up to the Kiev Drive home, and retrieved an “AK style” rifle from the trash can, investigators said. They then got back into the Altima and left.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a chase began, according to the CMPD. At the end of the pursuit, a person was apprehended, the warrant states.

Police said they recovered evidence from inside the vehicle that was consistent with evidence from the crime scene at Richard Rozzelle Drive.

The name of the suspect was not included in the warrant.

In the weeks since the shooting, three people have been taken into custody.

Jacob Lanier is charged with murder plus nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Investigators have also charged Kaleb Lawrence with murder in the case. He was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities continue to say they believe teens from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were also involved.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.