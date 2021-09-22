NC DHHS Flu
Two men charged in shooting death of 3-year-old in northwest Charlotte due in court

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men charged in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte earlier this month are due in court Wednesday.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 7, police say Asiah Figueroa was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting where several people shot nearly 150 rounds into his home on Richard Rozelle Drive.

Jacob Lanier is charged with murder plus nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory after the fact to felony.

Both suspects are scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Sept. 22.

Investigators have also charged Kaleb Lawrence is charged with murder in the case. He was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities continue to say they believe teens from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were also involved.

It is not known how many more people police are looking for.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

