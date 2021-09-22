NC DHHS Flu
Truist Field to host 2022 ACC Baseball Championship

The ACC Baseball Championship will take place at Truist Field from May 24 to May 29, 2022.
Charlotte Knights COO Dan Rajkowski has reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays to offer the...
Charlotte Knights COO Dan Rajkowski has reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays to offer the facilities at Truist Field but the Blue Jays are leaning toward playing at another major league park(WBTV)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship will return to Charlotte in 2022.

ACC officials and the Charlotte Knights made the announcement Wednesday morning. The ACC Baseball Championship will take place at Truist Field from May 24 to May 29, 2022.

“We are very pleased to host the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte,” said Dan Rajkowski, chief operating officer for the Charlotte Knights. “We would once again like to thank the ACC for its commitment in bringing this week-long collegiate baseball tournament to our region.”

Nearly 59,000 fans attended the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte, which ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history and the highest since 2015, officials said.

“We look forward to hosting ACC baseball fans in Charlotte this upcoming May,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “The Charlotte Knights, CSF, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte have been working diligently together to ensure a fist-class experience and we look forward to welcoming the ACC back to the Queen City.”

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Triple-A minor league Charlotte Knights, a release stated. The stadium hosted the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game and has been the site of more than 25 college baseball games.

