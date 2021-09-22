NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Update: Monitoring the health of Peter and Rose

As of now, both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical storms.(Source: WBTV)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not looking good for Peter and Rose.

As of now, both Peter and Rose have been downgraded to tropical storms. They both have 35 mph sustained winds. They are both headed away from the U.S.

There is another disturbance we’re monitoring way out over the Atlantic. This storm is strengthening and is likely to develop into a tropical depression within a day or two. It will likely get the name Sam. The good news is that most models are keeping this storm away from the Carolinas also.

We are still right in the middle of hurricane season so we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

