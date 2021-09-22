NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems

Latest News

One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky
A man is hoping someone will recognize and claim a sentimental photo he found on 9/11 in the...
Man searches for boy in photo found in rubble of 9/11
Covid-19 test kit
Texas congressman says upcoming OSHA COVID vaccine rule will lead to layoffs
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Two men charged in shooting death of 3-year-old in northwest Charlotte due in court
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the United Nations General Assembly...
UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality