Rowan murder suspect makes first court appearance after release from hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who has been in the hospital since he shot himself in the face with a shotgun on August 23 made a first appearance in court on Wednesday. Jody Edgar Hall is charged with the first degree murder of his girlfriend.

Hall, 51, was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair by a deputy. He heard the charges against him and the possible prison sentence. Judge James Randolph assigned an attorney for Hall, but Hall wrote out a note saying he had a conflict with that attorney. Randolph then assigned Tom King to be the interim attorney for Hall.

Hall’s charge is from an incident that happened last month. Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of St. Peter’s Church Road in eastern Rowan County just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23. An 8-year-old girl who was hiding in a bathroom at the home called 911 to report that Hall had assaulted her mother. While the girl was on the phone and deputies were on the way, dispatchers heard gunshots in the background.

When deputies arrived they found 43-year-old Jamie Vee Franks dead behind a camper. Franks had been shot in the chest.

Deputies say a neighbor told them that Hall was in the camper and that he was armed with a shotgun. As deputies approached Hall, he put the barrel of the shotgun beneath his chin and pulled the trigger. Hall was airlifted to the hospital, and was released this week.

Deputies located the child still hiding in the bathroom. DSS was notified.

Hall has an extensive and violent criminal record. In 2016 he was charged with trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her friends with a bow and arrow through the window of her home. The victim said she then went to a bedroom where her friend was lying on a bed. That’s when officials said Hall fired an arrow through the bedroom window. It reportedly stuck into the wall over the friend’s head.

When Hall told the victims he would burn down the house if they didn’t come outside, the ex-girlfriend called 911. When deputies got to the scene, they found Hall’s moped, but could not find him. It was later discovered he had climbed to the top of a tree to hide.

While one deputy went to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office to get an arrest warrant, other deputies continued searching the area. That’s when Hall reportedly returned to the home and tried to kick in the door. The victim called 911 again and Hall was arrested.

In 2018 Hall was charged with rape and kidnapping. The alleged incident began in the early morning hours on Easter Sunday. Investigators say Hall was giving the 63-year-old victim - the mother of one of Hall’s friends - a ride on his moped to pick up the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies say Hall stopped on the side of the road, threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He then made her go with him to an area on St. Peters Church Rd where he sexually assaulted her. Officials say Hall kept the victim there until about 6 a.m.

For the current charge, Hall is being held without bond. His next court appearance is set for October 13.

