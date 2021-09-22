Ramp from I-85S to I-77S closed after tractor-trailer crashes into guardrail
According to Medic, no one was hurt in the crash.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South was shut down early Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail.
Live pictures from N.C. Department of Transportation cameras show emergency vehicles blocking that ramp.
According to Medic, no one was hurt in the crash.
Drivers will want to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.