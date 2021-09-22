Ramp from I-85S to I-77S closed after tractor-trailer crashes into guardrail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South was shut down early Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail.

Live pictures from N.C. Department of Transportation cameras show emergency vehicles blocking that ramp.

NOW: The ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S remains shut down after a tractor trailer overturned around 2:30am. @Coulter_wx has been routing you around & has a look at other crashes affecting your commute, as well. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/IrXQXHljie — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) September 22, 2021

According to Medic, no one was hurt in the crash.

Drivers will want to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.