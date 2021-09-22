NC DHHS Flu
Officials tear down abandoned house used for drug activity in Lincoln County

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the ownership of the home at 1718 Power Line Road
Lincoln County Drug House(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An abandoned house in Lincoln County known for illegal drug activity has been torn down by officials, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the ownership of the home at 1718 Power Line Road in Lincolnton, N.C. after disturbance reports, and issued a search warrant at the residence in February 2021.

During the search, officials found that the home had been taken over by drug dealers. They seized 175 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm. One person was arrested following the search.

With the assistance of the Lincoln County manager and commissioners, officials helped get the property deeded over to the county. On Wednesday, the house was torn down and the property was cleared.

