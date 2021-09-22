NC DHHS Flu
N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol deemed competent to stand trial

The court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial. The suspect also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.
Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of...
Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff and David Ade | Gray DC
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray DC) - Floyd Ray Roseberry, the Cleveland County man charged with making bomb threats on Capitol Hill appeared virtually in Washington D.C. district court Wednesday.

The court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial. The suspect also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

Last month, prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress.

Charges revealed against N.C. man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol, federal affidavit details incident

There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully. Prosecutors say during the standoff the suspect took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in Washington D.C., including President Joe Biden.

Court documents reveal Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case.

Roseberry’s attorney says he’s been receiving new medications and treatment while being held in a Washington D.C. jail.

Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol

Roseberry told the judge during a teleconference hearing that he’s feeling much better and understands the charges against him; threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and an explosive device.

During Wednesday’s virtual hearing, Roseberry’s lawyer said he may submit a request to the court for a supervised release plan.

The next hearing, in this case, is set for October 8th.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

