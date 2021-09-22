Midday Update: First Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

This article has 274 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Keep an eye on the radar for the rest of the day; thunderstorms are likely.

A cold front brings thunderstorms

Beautiful weather follows

Fall-like weather for days

The long-awaited cold front is on the way into the WBTV viewing area. That means we have a chance for thunderstorms for the remainder of the day. The mountains will get them first. Then they will make progress to the east. The Charlotte area should expect them during the evening commute. Our eastern counties will get them this evening. By tomorrow, there will be no rain in sight. If you do get a thunderstorm today, it could be strong to severe. The biggest concern will be for gusty winds. An isolated tornado isn’t likely but can’t be ruled out. We’ll monitor it for you all afternoon.

The rest of the week will be quite nice. Fall officially arrives today and it will feel like it tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-70s for the rest of the week. It will be sunny and dry.

The weekend will be a little warmer, but the humidity will stay low. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures next week will creep back into the low to mid-80s. Rain chances will be low though.

We have Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose. Neither are healthy and they don’t pose a threat to land. There’s another one behind it. That one has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. However, most models are keeping that one out to sea also.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

