Mecklenburg County changes its COVID-19 vaccination, testing policy

This article has 246 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 13 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Government is changing its COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy after a bumpy rollout.

The county does not require vaccination for most employees. However, if employees are not vaccinated, they have to get tested weekly.

County leaders admit that while the initial rollout had some hiccups, their updated policy should clear things up.

According to WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer, there was some confusion when it come to how to get tested and submit proof.

People who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly. The county began enforcing that last week, but more than 350 county employees were suspended for violating the test rules.

Now, county employees who are not vaccinated will need to upload proof of a PCR test – not the test results – once a week. They are only required to give the test results if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, the proof of a test can be submitted any day from Sunday to Saturday.

Even though 270 employees were removed from that suspended list last Friday after correcting their testing and vaccination requirements, 86 remain suspended.

County manager Dena Diorio has said that she was against providing them back pay, even with the shaky rollout.

“The people who got jammed up at the end are the people who did not take the time to read the information and put together an appropriate plan,” Diorio said.

The new policy went into effect this past Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.