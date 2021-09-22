NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County changes its COVID-19 vaccination, testing policy

The county does not require vaccination for most employees. However, if employees are not vaccinated, they have to get tested weekly.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 246 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 13 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Government is changing its COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy after a bumpy rollout.

The county does not require vaccination for most employees. However, if employees are not vaccinated, they have to get tested weekly.

County leaders admit that while the initial rollout had some hiccups, their updated policy should clear things up.

According to WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer, there was some confusion when it come to how to get tested and submit proof.

People who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly. The county began enforcing that last week, but more than 350 county employees were suspended for violating the test rules.

Now, county employees who are not vaccinated will need to upload proof of a PCR test – not the test results – once a week. They are only required to give the test results if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, the proof of a test can be submitted any day from Sunday to Saturday.

Even though 270 employees were removed from that suspended list last Friday after correcting their testing and vaccination requirements, 86 remain suspended.

County manager Dena Diorio has said that she was against providing them back pay, even with the shaky rollout.

“The people who got jammed up at the end are the people who did not take the time to read the information and put together an appropriate plan,” Diorio said.

The new policy went into effect this past Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items

Latest News

Development is in progress at the 318 acre site, and the City of Kannapolis has started...
Kannapolis Crossing development continuing to progress
Paul Crews a proud Navy Veteran who has been married to his wife Mary Lou for more than 20-years.
Paul Crews appointed as Executive Director of VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network
Application deadline is October 15
Cabarrus County directs $5 million in recovery funds to small businesses
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury
Indoor religious services will now have to abide by Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate.
Indoor mask mandate now extends to religious services in Mecklenburg County