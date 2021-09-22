Kannapolis Crossing development continuing to progress

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan EDC: With developments in the works all along the I-85 corridor, one of the most active locations is at the Kannapolis Crossing development at the Old Beatty Ford Road interchange at exit 65.

Development is in progress at the 318 acre site, and the City of Kannapolis has started extending water and sewer lines, which should be completed by summer 2022.

The associated private development is also underway and is currently in the permitting phase.Once complete, the project is expected to include 500 residential units, more than 1 million square feet of industrial property, two hotels, office space, retail, and restaurants.

“Build out over the next seven years will result in an investment value of $368 million,” said Irene Sacks, Director of Economic and Community Development for the City of Kannapolis. “This translates to nearly $44 million in property tax revenue to Rowan County and $42 million to the City of Kannapolis over a 22-year period.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.