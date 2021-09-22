NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis Crossing development continuing to progress

The project is at the Old Beatty Ford Road interchange at exit 65.
Development is in progress at the 318 acre site, and the City of Kannapolis has started...
Development is in progress at the 318 acre site, and the City of Kannapolis has started extending water and sewer lines, which should be completed by summer 2022.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan EDC: With developments in the works all along the I-85 corridor, one of the most active locations is at the Kannapolis Crossing development at the Old Beatty Ford Road interchange at exit 65.

Development is in progress at the 318 acre site, and the City of Kannapolis has started extending water and sewer lines, which should be completed by summer 2022.

The associated private development is also underway and is currently in the permitting phase.Once complete, the project is expected to include 500 residential units, more than 1 million square feet of industrial property, two hotels, office space, retail, and restaurants.

“Build out over the next seven years will result in an investment value of $368 million,” said Irene Sacks, Director of Economic and Community Development for the City of Kannapolis. “This translates to nearly $44 million in property tax revenue to Rowan County and $42 million to the City of Kannapolis over a 22-year period.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Charlotte business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message
2 seriously injured in shooting on Independence Boulevard
19-year-old, 15-year-old charged after highway gunfight injures 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte, police looking for other car involved
Novant Health gave an update on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.
Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items

Latest News

Paul Crews a proud Navy Veteran who has been married to his wife Mary Lou for more than 20-years.
Paul Crews appointed as Executive Director of VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network
Application deadline is October 15
Cabarrus County directs $5 million in recovery funds to small businesses
The fire was reported just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Garage, body shop, damaged by fire in Salisbury
Indoor religious services will now have to abide by Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate.
Indoor mask mandate now extends to religious services in Mecklenburg County