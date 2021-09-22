Horse dies in fire at equestrian center in Chester County farm, authorities say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after a fire at a Chester County equestrian center killed a horse, authorities said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire that broke out at the Gaston Equestrian Farm.

Very little information is available at this time.

Authorities said the investigation is out of an abundance of caution to determine whether or not the fire was intentionally set.

